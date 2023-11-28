Bulawayo city centre in electricity blackout

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

SOME parts of the Bulawayo city centre do not have electricity due to a cable fault.

In a statement on X, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) said they are working towards restoration of electricity in the affected areas which are Leopold Takawira Avenue, 5th Avenue, Fife Street, Parirenyatwa Street, Selborne Hotel, NMB Bank, Zuva Garage, AA Zimbabwe and surrounding areas.

“Customers are advised to treat all circuits as live to avoid electrocution,” reads the statement.