Bulawayo city centre turning into haven of criminality – Councillor

Raymond Jaravaza, Online Reporter

THE Bulawayo city centre is slowly turning into a haven of criminal activities such as illegal selling of alcohol from the boot of vehicles, public drinking and public urinating, Councillor Tavengwa Zidya has bemoaned.

Cllr Zidya is the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) local representive for Ward 24, which covers Nketa 7, portions of Nketa 8 and 9, and runs businesses in the city centre.

Cllr Zidya says he has witnessed first-hand city by-laws being broken with impunity in broad day light.

He is of the view that if left unchecked the illegal activities will drive businesses out of the city centre, leaving it a white elephant.

“Legitimate businesses such as bottle stores are losing clients to individuals who sell alcohol from the boot of their cars right in front of their doorsteps. We see their clients urinating on trees and street corners in the middle of the city centre during the day. That kind of behavior is not good for the image of the City of Bulawayo.

“The city centre is already losing businesses that are opting to rent premises in Suburbs and Khumalo and if the illegal activities continue the CBD will soon be deserted,” said Cllr Zidya.

Cllr Zidya has raised the issue with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) who have showed their willingness to rid the city of the illegal activities.

“I applaud the police for conducting regular raids but more needs to be done,” he said.