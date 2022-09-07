Bulawayo City confident of pulling off a houdini

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Bulawayo City has to play all the remaining eight Castle Lager Premier Soccer league games like a cup final if they are to survive relegation.

The municipal side are in position 15 on the table which is the last of the four relegation spots in the 18-team table.

They are only ahead of Harare City (23), Tenax CS (21) and Whawha (20).

Having accumulated 24 points from 26 outings, City are four points away from safety.

ZPC Kariba did themselves a huge favour after collecting all the points against Tenax at the weekend to move away from the fall zone.

https://youtu.be/EVTtEgLzNX4

City on the other hand were beaten 3-0 by Triangle. City coach, Farai Tawachera says they have reached a stage where they cannot afford to drop any points in the league.

“At this stage we have to win all our games. We have to do all in our power to make sure that we do not drop any points because that will only lead to us getting relegated,” said Tawachera.

He said his side has the mental strength to pull off a great escape.

“I believe in these boys, 100 percent. They have what it takes to survive. We have to work on our mental strength. I am convinced that we have all it takes to pull through,” added Tawachera.

Tawachera took over City from Philani “Beefy” Ncube back in May following a long string of poor results that condemned the municipal team to the bottom of the table.

Since then, Tawachera has been in charge of 13 games, winning five, losing five and managing three stalemates.

City, whose first dance in the topflight was in 2016, a season in which they showed hope and had their best finish (eighth), need to quickly turn around their fortunes if they want to remain in the league.

They survived the relegation axe by a whisker in 2017, finishing 14th.

Luck wasn’t on their side the following year when they were relegated after finishing 16th.

They however made a quick return to the PSL by winning the Zifa Southern Region Division One League in 2019.

Castle Lager Week 26 Fixtures

Friday

Herentals v Yadah FC ( National Sports Stadium),

Saturday

Bulawayo City v Cranborne Bullets ( Barbourfields Stadium), Harare City v ZPC Kariba ( National Sports Stadium), Whawha v FC Platinum ( Ascot Stadium), Ngezi Platinum v Bulawayo Chiefs ( Baobab Stadium)

Sunday

Black Rhinos v Dynamos ( Vengere Stadium), Highlanders v Triangle United (Barbourfields Stadium), Caps United v Tenax CS FC ( National Sports Stadium)

Tuesday

Manica Diamonds v Chicken Inn ( Vengere Stadium) — @innocentskizoe