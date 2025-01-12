Bulawayo City Council approves transfer of historical records to National Archives

Online Writer

THE Bulawayo City Council has approved the transfer of archival records from the Chamber Secretary’s registry to the National Archives of Zimbabwe.

The resolution, passed on 3 December 2024, aligns with the National Archives Act (1986), which encourages Government bodies and parastatals to utilise the National Archives’ storage facilities to improve record management.

The Chamber Secretary, Mrs Sikhangele Zhou, reported that the move aims to optimise storage space and enhance functionality within the registry. The transferred records, described as “dead staff files” from 1958 to 2008, have outlived their operational purpose and are no longer of value to the organisation. The total volume of records amounts to 62 cubic feet, packed into 62 boxes, each measuring one cubic foot.

Key reasons for the transfer include:

1. Creating More Storage Space: The registry requires additional capacity to manage the daily creation of new records.

2. Decommissioning Redundant Records: Files that have served their purpose will be archived to prioritise functional resources.

3. Improving Workspace Efficiency: Decongesting the registry is expected to enhance operational efficiency.

The council granted permission for the records’ transfer, ensuring their preservation and accessibility at the National Archives’ high-density storage facilities. This marks a proactive step in record management and historical preservation in line with legislative guidelines.