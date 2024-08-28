Bulawayo City Council calls water situation update meeting as water situation continues to deteriorate

[email protected]

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has invited members of the public to a water situation update meeting to be held at the Large City Hall on Wednesday, 28 August 2024 at 1 PM.

In a statement dated, 28 August, Bulawayo Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube said: “The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public that there will be a Water Situation Update Meeting on Wednesday, 28 August 2024 at the Large City Hall at 13:00 hours.”

Last Sunday, the city council implemented a water supply shutdown citywide, except for the city center and industrial sites. However, the local authority did not disclose when the normal water supplies will resume.

Two weeks ago, BCC issued a statement warning residents to conserve water as dam levels were expected to drop below the 21-month supply threshold if conversation measures were not followed accordingly.

The city has perennial water problems and has been implementing water-shedding to preserve supplies.

At the moment the city is experiencing a water-shedding schedule of 120 hours per week, with high-density areas limited to 350 litres per day, and low-density suburbs to 550 liters per day. This rationing also affected the industries and farming areas.