Bulawayo City Council commissions serviced Mahatshula East Stands

Minister of Bulawayo Provincial and Decolution affairs Cde Judith Ncube, Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart are among guests

Nqobile Tshili

THE Bulawayo City Council is today, Friday, commissioning residential stands in Mahatshula East suburb as it battles to provide housing for the growing city.

The local authority partnered two private organisations in servicing of the residential stands.

This is part of efforts to reduce a housing backlog that stands at around 125 000.

The City of Bulawayo in partnership with Enock Construction and Earthmoving Equipment completed the servicing of Phase 1 of the Mahatshula East Suburb.

The local authority did not reveal the number of stands that it will be commissioning.

In October the local authority commissioned 117 stands under the pre-sale scheme in Pumula South.

BCC has used various funding schemes to finance the servicing of stands including partnership with the private sector.

According to the National Human Settlement Policy, local authorities are expected to fully service residential stands with sewer, water and road before being allocated to home seekers.

