Bulawayo City Council commissions vehicle fleet and housing stands

IN an effort to address woes over uncollected refuse, residential accommodation and efficient service delivery, the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has commissioned two refuse collection trucks, eight pickup trucks, a grader and 117 stands in Pumula South suburb.

BCC has been making efforts to address refuse collection challenges since last year after most of their refuse compactors were written off as they were beyond repair. Most areas in the city suburbs in the city are serviced by hired trucks that are being used for garbage collection.

Council has also been making strides towards addressing the housing backlog in the city through the development of residential stands across the city where Pumula South and Emganwini suburbs have seen rapid growth over the past year.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Bulawayo Acting Mayor Councillor Ntombizodwa Khumalo encouraged the new property owners to support council efforts through maintaining their properties.

“As property owners, we should support these efforts by ensuring that we desist from dumping and littering around us. I would like to encourage the new property owners to keep their households and neighbourhood clean. The housing construction was coupled with requisite services such as the sewer, water, street lights (yet to be installed) and roads which are important and ideal for smart cities.

“These stands were serviced and developed by the Bulawayo City Council using equipment that was recently acquired. These efforts are a sign that the council is committed to addressing the growing backlog in the housing waiting list,” she said.