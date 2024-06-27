Bulawayo City Council completes allocation of vending bays to 1 660 traders  

Business Writer

THE Bulawayo City Council has finalised the allocation of vending bays to 1 660 micro-enterprises at the 5th Avenue market and Bhaktas sites.

The 5th Avenue market now has 576 bays, while Bhaktas has 1,060. In a public notice, Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube said to secure their allocated bays, beneficiaries must pay the applicable licence and monthly rental fees and occupy their designated bay by 30 June, 2024.

“Beneficiaries are encouraged to review the allocation list, which has been shared with Association leaders and also available at the Dugmore Informal Trading Offices.

He said trading bays not occupied by June 30 will be reallocated to deserving traders on the municipal Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) waiting list.

Mr Dube noted that all micro-enterprise traders operating within the city should clear any outstanding monthly rental fees and renew their licences by 30 June 2024.

” Traders with significant outstanding rental and license fees are encouraged to contact the City of Bulawayo to discuss and establish a workable payment plan by June 30th, 2024.”

However, he urged illegal traders at 5th Avenue to refrain from continuing operations at the site as they face the full wrath of the law.

The local authority said it is committed to supporting the success of micro-enterprises within the city.

“Operating from a designated Municipal Sites ensures compliance with regulations and allows us to better serve your needs.”