Bulawayo City Council considers bonding firefighters to address brain drain

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu,[email protected]

BULAWAYO City Council is mulling bonding firefighters to curb a crippling exodus to neighbouring countries.

The local authority trains more than 100 firefighters annually but a number leave for other countries, which affects service delivery in the long run.

Council said the Fire Brigade was facing brain-drain challenges, which has seen the local authority lose young upcoming fire-fighters, officers, and fire engine drivers.

The development has made it difficult to close some of the gaps and cripples service efficiency, especially since it leaves the personnel with less experience in practical firefighting.

In an interview, acting chief fire officer Mr Mhlangano Moyo said the city was producing the most sought-after firefighters due to its partnership with Operation Florian, a United Kingdom-based charity organisation that has helped fighters with technical expertise.