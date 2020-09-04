Bulawayo City Council Council avails land for Nekamba’s sports centre

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ASTON Villa and Warriors’ defensive midfield kingpin Marvelous Nakamba has acquired 5.2 hectares of land in Mahatshula suburb, east of Bulawayo, where he intends to build a sports centre under the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation (MNF) that he launched early this year.

The midfielder registered a trust to manage the foundation as part of his way of giving back to the local community by creating a platform for youth development and life skills capacitation.

A website has since been launched for the foundation whose main page has an appealing message, “Together we can make a change”, as well as a link that allows well-wishers to donate to the foundation.

MNF also outlines its vision, mission and core values on its home page.

Its mission and vision is to make a lasting difference and impact positively on disadvantaged children and young people through sports, education and opportunities within some of our marginalised communities in Zimbabwe.

Already, MNF has paid school fees for 1 500 children in 21 schools from five provinces through its education assistance programme (EAP).

The Villa star has been using his personal investments to fund the foundation, while working on roping in donors and establishing corporate partnerships to drive the project.

It is envisaged that youngsters may follow in the footsteps of Nakamba, who at the age of 15 had his first professional football contract with local side Bantu Rovers FC.

The foundation first expressed a desire to acquire land in March this year and Bulawayo City FC chairman Jerry Sibanda, and his deputy Zenzo Moyo, who have taken it upon themselves to help Bulawayo footballers, including retired ones, promised to assist Nakamba get land in the city to build his sports centre.

According to the latest Bulawayo City Council minutes, there were no objections to Nakamba acquiring Stand Number 2 in Mahatshula, measuring 5.1594 hectares for the sole purpose of constructing a sports centre.

“The director of engineering services had reported to the Town Lands and Planning Committee that an application had been received from the MNF Trust for a sports centre. There were no town planning objections to the application since the proposed site was set aside for a sports centre in terms of the town planning layout covering Mahatshula North. The application had been circulated to municipal departments and other service organisation and no objections were received. The town lands and planning committee then recommended that the stand be leased to MNF Trust,” read the council minutes.