Bulawayo City Council discontinues water supplies citywide

Ronald Mpofu – [email protected]

BULAWAYO City Council on Sunday discontinued water supplies to all city areas except for the city centre and industrial site, due to low reservoir levels.

The local authority did not state when supplies are likely to be restored.

The city council in a statement on X said: “All areas scheduled to be closed this evening (25 August 2024) have been closed following reduced reservoir levels which also resulted in the failure of the opening of water supplies to Pumula North, Pumula East, Pumula South Phase 3, Pelandaba West (Glendening), Old Pumula A, B & C, Hillside, South Riding, Mqabuko Heights, Burnside (West of Burnside Road) whilst other areas that were opened also experienced low pressure.”