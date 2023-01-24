Bulawayo City Council embarks on door to door survey

Tafadzwa Chibukwa, Online Reporter

THE BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) is conducting a door to door survey in Khumalo Surbub to gather input from residents as it prepares a local development plan.

The survey which is a renewal of development plan No.5 is in line with regional, town, country and Planning Act Chapter 29: 12 section 17 and 20 will commence today.

In a statement Bulawayo Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube said the survey aims at getting information from residents of Kumalo suburb.

“The review seeks to understand the challenges and opportunities for development in the Kumalo suburb. Some of the issues include water and sewer challenges, electricity, telecommunication, fire emergency services, open and public services, street lighting, scoping, traffic and transportation issues among other issues that affect residents,” said Mr Dube.

He urged residents to cooperate and give relevant information which will help complete questionnaires.

The Town Clerk said the survey team would be identifiable by their council identity cards.

