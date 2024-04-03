Bulawayo City Council explains 4-day water shutdown

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online writer

THE Bulawayo City Council on Saturday suspended water supply to all suburbs due to ongoing repairs on the transformer at Fernhill pumping station.

The Chronicle was flooded with calls from residents who needed an explanation after they did not get water as scheduled, over the weekend.

According to a notice issued by the local authority, the repairs were completed on 2 April and suburbs should start getting water today.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public of water supply interruptions to all areas in the City except Industry and the Central Business District. This is due to ongoing repairs on the transformer at Fernhill pumping station scheduled for completion on Tuesday, 2 April 2024.”

“Accordingly, this has resulted in reduced raw water pumpingto the City and caused a reduction in treated water production during thescheduled time. This will temporarily result in erratic supply within the120-hour shedding schedule. Stabilization in the 120 hour schedule. will be expected after the reservoirs are fed and stabilise from Wednesday, 3 April 2024,” read the notice.