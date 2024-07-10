Bulawayo City Council has been singled out for failing to submit its Transitional Financial Statements

BULAWAYO City Council has been singled out for failing to submit its Transitional Financial Statements to the ministry of Local Government and Public Works, it has been learnt.

This was said on Wednesday by Chief Director in the ministry, Mr Emmanual Ngwarati.

He was presenting on implementation of IPSAS by local authorities in Zimbabwe during a two day Urban Development Corporation (UDCORP) 2024 IPSAS and Tax Matters workshop.

Several local authorities in Matabeleland South also failed badly.

All local authorities have been given up to 31 July to submit outstanding financial statements