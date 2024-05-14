Bulawayo City Council hosts Mozambican Quelimane Municipality

Part of the delegation from Quelimane Municipality in Mozambique

Online Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) is hosting Mozambican Quelimane Municipality delegation on an exchange programme which commences on today with the two cities aiming to enhance cooperation.

The council will host a dinner for the visiting delegation.

Quelimane Municipality is said to have a population of over 300 000 residents and was established in the 1940s.

Quelimane is a seaport in Mozambique. It is the administrative capital of the Zambezia Province and the province’s largest city, and stands 25 km from the mouth of the Rio dos Bons Sinais.

A highly packed programme has been lined up including visits to some of the council projects.

Some of the projects to be visited include a housing project and Criterion Water Works and road rehabilitation works.

Council departments are expected to make presentations on how they are operating.

Bulawayo Chamber Secretary Mrs Sikhangele Zhou will present on the overview of council and operations of departments while Housing and Community Services director Mr Dictor Khumalo will share on the council’s youth policy and programming initiatives.

Health Services director Dr Edwin Mzingwane will present on food safety and disease outbreaks, solid waste management and community involvement.