Bulawayo City Council implements key resolutions for housing and infrastructure

Online Writer

The Bulawayo City Council has commenced the implementation of key resolutions aimed at addressing housing regularisation and infrastructure development, according to a report presented by the Director of Housing and Community Services on 5 December 2024.

Approved during a council meeting on 4 December 2024, the resolutions, focus on critical urban development initiatives, including the repossession and regularisation of residential stands and the introduction of a social infrastructure levy.

The Council approved the repossession and regularisation of 94 residential stands in Cowdray Park under the Hlalani Kuhle/Garikai programme. This initiative aims to ensure compliance with city planning regulations and improve living conditions in the area.

Another significant resolution was the introduction of a social infrastructure levy on stand sales and subdivisions across Bulawayo. The levy is expected to generate revenue for the development of essential infrastructure, including schools, clinics, and roads. Implementation of this initiative is also ongoing.

The report noted other items discussed during the meeting, primarily reports for information purposes, which were all approved by the Council.

While the initiatives are underway, the report did not elaborate on specific timelines for completion or potential challenges. However, councillors have previously highlighted issues such as funding constraints and administrative bottlenecks as obstacles to efficient project implementation.

The regularisation of stands in Cowdray Park comes as Bulawayo faces increasing pressure to address housing shortages and ensure orderly urban development. The social infrastructure levy, meanwhile, aligns with efforts to meet the growing demand for public amenities in the city’s expanding suburbs.