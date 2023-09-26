Bulawayo City Council issues open call for free Christmas entertainment providers

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has issued an open call to entertainment providers for the upcoming annual Christmas Festivities.

In a Press statement, the City Fathers, said: “It has been a practice over the years to organise functions or entertainment in the Parks to mark the approach of the festive season in order to engender a joyous mood amongst the Bulawayo community at Christmas tree.

“The City of Bulawayo is inviting churches, upcoming artistes, individuals and other community associations who would like to stage free public entertainment to participate in the 2023 Christmas Festivities in the Parks. It is hoped that a varied programme can be arranged and suggestions include choirs, drama, poetry, band music and community singing among other forms of entertainment,” read the statement.

BCC also announced that these festivities will be extended to Ward level and encouraged organisations to keep Bulawayo clean.

It has been a norm for the city council to offer space for creative minds to engage the public during the Christmas period where there will be entertainment for both the young and the old.

These include gigs and games aimed at pushing the festive mood. – @MbuleloMpofu