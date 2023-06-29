Bulawayo City Council proposed private firm raises outrage

Nqobile Bhebhe

BULAWAYO residents have reacted with outrage at Bulawayo City Council’s plan to disband municipal police and engage a private security company saying it’s not only unprecedented but an abuse of office and a fertile ground for corruption.

On Tuesday, Chronicle revealed that according to the local authority, the objective of the proposed action plan of replacing its security unit with a private security company is to ensure accountability and improve security measures.

“The objective of this action plan is to improve security measures within the city council by replacing the current security personnel with a private security company. This will ensure accountability, reduce the risk of collusion with corrupt staff members, and increase overall safety within the council premises,” reads part of the report.

However, the proposal has drawn sharp criticism from residents who said officials pushing the idea have ulterior motives.

They said a private security company is a scheme that is merely a feeding trough by top officials at the expense of the security of the city.

Below are social media extracts:



@TendayiManyange said “Who is running this council? I suspect the “private” security companies involved will be owned by the very people running the council.”

@maphungubgwe “A private security company needs to run payroll and still make a profit on top of the payroll. BCC police just take only the payroll. This is unfortunate, wrong and a channel for tender corruption.”

@RaphaelNyamande wrote “It started by running down beer gardens then the vandalism of refuse trucks so that they give themselves tenders for refuse collection now they want to disband the municipality police department yooooo.”

@mandlabafo “This is nonsense. The current political party running the affairs of the Municipality is greedy and has to be ignored.”

@Tawandamafutah said “Is the decision driven by people? Can the @CityofBulawayo explain in detail why subcontracting a private security company instead of recruiting more council police for the work.”

@shepiek said “A case of policy shift to benefit specific individuals. It will cost the council more but with no significant change in service provision. Bayakapula.”

@ladySofiaD said “This is sad. Imagine how many people are employed as municipal police. Sometimes people in these councils don’t think.”

@leemoyoam wrote “I have no confidence in entrusting a private company with such an important function of council. Bulawayo City Council should rather engage a consultant to identify problems and improve that area. Yibuvila kuphela lobu.”



@FadzoBenjamin1 said “Beware of tenderpreneurs. The City Council should maintain the old system. Someone wants to make a quick buck. What’s wrong with us, trying to steal public funds through dubious means. They should just stop it.”

@mdluli_kaCiyane said “It’s a very bad move, is there any way we can challenge it ? This has been the worst city council in years.”

@TungaChivanga “These guys are always trying to give out tenders that benefit them, this is not a community project at all. How can you replace someone who is paid maybe 250 USD a month with someone who charges maybe 27 USD per day. It’s just as these companies are engaging external partners for HR.”