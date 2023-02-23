Bulawayo City Council raids vendors

23 Feb, 2023 - 12:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Bulawayo City Council raids vendors Council officers some armed with guns, rounding up and raiding illegal vendors in the CBD on Thursday morning. Image credit: Social media

The Chronicle

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council raided vendors in the early hours of Thursday, leading to skirmishes between them and municipal police along Fifth avenue.

BCC officers raiding and confiscating illegal vendors’ wares.

An unconfirmed number of vendors allegedly sustained injuries during the council operation, which is said to have occurred between 3 AM and 5 AM.

A suspected illegal vendor shows injuries sustained during the Thursday morning skirmishes between BCC and illegal Vendors. Image: Social Media

Anti-Riot police had to be called to restore order.

Council spokesperson Mrs Nesisa Mpofu confirmed that the council raided the vendors, whom she said must be registered to avoid being inconvenienced.

More to follow…

@thamamoe

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting