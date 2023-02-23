Bulawayo City Council raids vendors

Council officers some armed with guns, rounding up and raiding illegal vendors in the CBD on Thursday morning. Image credit: Social media

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council raided vendors in the early hours of Thursday, leading to skirmishes between them and municipal police along Fifth avenue.

An unconfirmed number of vendors allegedly sustained injuries during the council operation, which is said to have occurred between 3 AM and 5 AM.

Anti-Riot police had to be called to restore order.

Council spokesperson Mrs Nesisa Mpofu confirmed that the council raided the vendors, whom she said must be registered to avoid being inconvenienced.

More to follow…

