Bulawayo City Council reaches out to Government for solution to biting water crisis

Online writer

THE Bulawayo City Council which has been struggling to provide adequate water for the city’s growing population has reached out to the Government for assistance.

Already, the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa is fast-tracking the completion of the National Matabeleland Zambezi project that is expected to permanently solve water problems in the region.

Successive governments have since 1912 been failing to complete the project.

According to the latest council report, Bulawayo Mayor Senator David Coltart met Government officials regarding the issue.

“He had also met with the Minister of Lands and Water (Dr Anxious Masuka) and the

Minister of State for Bulawayo (Cde Judith Ncube) and he hoped the discussion would result in interventions for the improvement of water supply,” read the report.

The city’s suburbs are getting water two days every week as the local authority battles to preserve dwindling supplies