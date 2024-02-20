Bulawayo City Council removes vendors from 5th Avenue

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) is going ahead with the eviction of vendors along 5th Avenue with the streets being cordoned off and municipal police present to ensure compliance.

Last week, BCC gave this past Sunday as an ultimatum for vendors operating along 5th Avenue to leave the road or risk having their wares confiscated.

The council is on a drive to decongest the city with its operation targeting illegal taxi operators and vendors operating on the pavements of the city’s road.

On Tuesday morning Municipal police had closed off 5th avenue and the road was decongested of vendors.

BCC in conjunction with Terracotta Private Limited reopened Egodini taxi rank and Informal traders on February 5, with authorities directing commuter operators to stop operating from the central business district.

The council, after engaging with informal traders, resolved to open 5th Avenue and some sections of 2nd Avenue for vending, subject to the renovation of the places.

This meant the council temporarily closed to cater for the construction of vending bays.

More to follow . . .