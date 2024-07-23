Bulawayo City Council seeks 249 contract guards

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE Bulawayo City Council seeks to employ 249 contract security guards between the ages of 18 and 45 years.

The guards will be under the Chamber Secretary’s department and applicants must have attained at least an Ordinary Level standard of education.

In a job vacancy notice, the local authority said the successful applicants’ duties will be to guard council assets and employees, search vehicles coming in and going out of council premises to prevent theft by both council employees and members of the public, control, check vending sites and compliance by vendors and arresting of offenders, attend court cases on behalf of council, provide escort services for cash in transit and fuel transportation and other valuable items as well as conduct patrols in council installations or place of deployment.

The vacancy notice read that applications in envelopes marked ‘Contract Security Guard,’ should be sent along with a comprehensive CV and copies of relevant academic/professional certificates which must be supported by three professional and traceable references.

However, the notice has no application deadline date.

Last year, the council was forced to reverse its decision to disband the Municipality Police and replace it with a private security company on a 12-month rolling contract as part of a raft of measures to cut its wage bill and improve security.