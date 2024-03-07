Bulawayo City Council seeks 50 contract nurses to address staffing deficit at local clinics

Sikhumbuzo Moyo,[email protected]

THE Bulawayo City Council is seeking to hire 50 contract nurses as part of measures to reduce the 137 nurse staffing deficit at the local authority’s clinics.

In a vacancy notice released Thursday, Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said applications must reach the Human Capital Director’s office by 21 March.

“The City of Bulawayo offers an attractive package comprising of a competitive salary plus a number of fringe benefits, details of which will be revealed to shortlisted candidates,” reads the job vacancy notice.

Over and above a diploma in general nursing and being registered with the Nursing Council of Zimbabwe a candidate must have two years’ experience as a qualified nurse.

BCC corporate communications manager Mrs Nesisa Mpofu said at the moment, the council has 113 full time with 101 contract nurses scheduled to be employed full-time.

“The contract nurses enrollment is expected to reduce the deficit of 137. The current nursing establishment is 351 which the City is also relooking,” said Mrs Mpofu.