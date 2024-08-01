Bulawayo City Council stops water supply to western suburbs for maintenance

Amos Mpofu, [email protected]

The Bulawayo City Council has suspended water supply to Western Suburbs supplied by the Magwegwe Reservoir and other areas until Sunday due to scheduled maintenance.

The reservoir supplies areas that include Cowdray Park, Gwabalanda, Maplanka, Emakhandeni, Entumbane, Pelandaba West (Hawkflight), Magwegwe, Lobengula, Lobengula West, Mabutweni, Matshobane, Njube, Luveve, Mpopoma, Magwegwe North and Magwegwe West.

Other areas that will be affected are Kelvin Industrial Sites, Tshabalala and Sizinda. Rehabilitation work is scheduled to start on Saturday. Tentatively, water service is expected to resume on Sunday for the affected areas, after the completion of the maintenance.

In a statement, Bulawayo’s Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said the approaching maintenance is already causing water interruptions in the affected areas.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public that there will be an interruption of water supplies to all Kelvin Industrial Sites, Tshabalala, Sizinda, and all areas supplied by Magwegwe Reservoir due to planned repair and maintenance work on our 525mm pipeline from Criterion Reservoir to Magwegwe Reservoir,” said Mr Dube.

The suggested dates for the maintenance and its completion are subject to change based on the progress of the maintenance work.

“Repair works are concentrated at the Sizinda valve chambers along Nketa Drive. The works are scheduled to commence on Saturday, 3 August 2024, and are expected to be completed by Sunday, 4 August 2024. Residents are advised that these dates and durations are subject to change depending on the progress of the repairs on the pipeline,” he said.

“The City of Bulawayo wishes to apologize to its valued consumers for the inconvenience likely to be caused and assures the affected areas that supplies will be restored upon the completion of the works and the subsequent restoration of levels in the affected pipeline and Magwegwe Reservoir,” he said.

The City of Bulawayo will also temporarily suspend the current 120-hour water shedding program for the mentioned areas from 2 August 2024 to 4 August 2024.