Bulawayo City Council takes journalists on tour of city water supply dams

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

BULAWAYO City Councillors and journalists from various media houses are today touring the city’s water supply dams where it is expected they will get an appreciation of the water situation in the city.

The entourage will start the tour with a visit to Inyankuni Dam followed by a tour of Lower Ncema Dam before visiting uMzingwane Dam.

After a brief break, they will resume the tour and head to Upper Ncema Dam where they will wind up before heading back to the city.

The department of engineering services will lead the entourage.

The local municipality has been facing a dire water crisis for a long time now as a result of a combination of many factors such as low rainfall, erratic water supplies, siltation in the dams caused mainly by illegal gold planners as well as vandalism and theft of critical water supply equipment.