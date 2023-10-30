Bulawayo City Council to announce rates and tariffs for 2024

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) will today announce the 2024 council budget at 4pm at City Hall.

“You are cordially invited to the City of Bulawayo Special Council meeting on the 2024 Budget Announcement to be held on Monday, 30 October 2023 at 16:00 hours,” reads an invitation from the city council.

During the business engagement on 2024 budget held early this month, BCC said it proposed a US$264 million ‘standstill’ 2024 budget that would set aside US$157 million as revenue budget and is proposing US$96 million to fund an array of capital projects.

The proposed budget, which is far lower than the planned US$372 million is a slight decrease from the current US$264 056 873 and has a revenue projection of US$157 992 300 and a capital budget of US$106 064 573.

BCC said as council, they are facing a serious financial crisis, being owed $212 billion which is about US$20 million by a broad spectrum of residents and the business sector.

According to the proposal, BCC said US$96 million will be set aside for capital projects down from US$106 million for the current year, salaries (US$80 million up from US$75 million), general expenses (US$59 million) and US$27 million for maintenance down from US$33 million this year.