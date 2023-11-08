Bulawayo City Council to close major road for 8 weeks

Vululwazi Nkala, [email protected]

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) will close one of the busiest roads in the city for eight weeks to carry out rehabilitation work.

In a statement, Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said Waverley Street between Luveve Road (6th Avenue Extension) and Khami Road will be closed to the motoring public for improvement works that that will commence on Monday 13 November 2023.

The works will comprise pothole patching, localised pavement reconstructions, overlays, reinstating of carriageway markings, drainage, and other cyclical maintenance works.



To ensure the safety of both the motoring public and workforce whilst carrying out the works, Mr Dube said, there will be full carriageway closure of sections with traffic being diverted accordingly and lane closures where necessary.

“During the closure of Waverley Street, the Renkini section and the approach to Khami Road, the southbound traffic will be diverted onto Basch Street, Caxton Road, Wisbech Road to join Waverley Street and vice versa for the northbound traffic.

“The motoring and the general public are advised to exercise extreme caution when approaching the works location, observe all warning signs and follow the diversion route signs,” he said.

