Bulawayo City Council to commission residential stand in Mahatshula

Nqobile Tshili, Online Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council is on Friday expected to commission residential stands in Mahatshula East suburb as it battles to provide housing for the growing city.

The local authority partnered two private organisations in servicing of the residential stands.

This is part of efforts to reduce a housing backlog that stand at around 125 000.

BCC corporate communications officer Ms Bongiwe Ngwenya confirmed the planned commissioning of serviced stands.

The City of Bulawayo in partnership with Enock Construction and Earthmoving Equipment has completed the servicing of Phase 1 of the Mahatshula East Suburb

“You are cordially invited to the commissioning of the stands fully serviced with water, sewer and roads. The commissioning will be held on Friday, 8 December 2023 at 11:30AMs at the Mahatshula East Sites,” said Ms Ngwenya.

The local authority did not reveal the number of stands that it will be commissioning.

In October the local authority commissioned 117 stands under the pre-sale scheme in Pumula South.

BCC has used various funding schemes to finance the servicing of stands including partnership with the private sector.

According to the National Human Settlement Policy, local authorities are expected to fully service residential stands with sewer, water and road before being allocated to home seekers.

-@nqotshili