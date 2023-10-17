Bulawayo City Council to hold public auction sale

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE city of Bulawayo has announced that it will host a public auction sale on Tuesday, 24 October.

To be conducted by Glow Track Auctions, the event will take place at multiple venues across the city, including Khami Vocational Training Centre, SAST WWTH, Aisleby WWTH, Thorngrove WWTH, Luveve WWTH, Ncema Water Works, and Fernhill Booster Station.

Prospective buyers will have the opportunity to view the items on Monday, 23 October, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The auction will feature an assortment of items, including 21 cattle of various types such as bulls, bullocks, oxen, steers, and cows. Additionally, there will be a wide range of scrap materials, pipes, cables, and other industrial equipment available for bidding. Among the items listed are industrial pumps, electric motors, steel and water pipes, valves, rotors, starter boxes, compressors, AC fluid tight joints, and much more.

The auction will also feature household items like metal desks, drawers, window and door frames, used tires, security uniforms and even hospital beds and trolleys.

Potential buyers should note that a conditionally refundable deposit of US$2 000 is required to obtain a buyer’s card granting access to the auction. Only registered bidders will be permitted to participate. A detailed catalogue of the items available for sale will be sold at the auction sites for USD10 per copy.