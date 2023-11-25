Bulawayo City Council to review TTI contract

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

BULAWAYO councillors have resolved to review three major contracts in the city following complaints by ratepayers.

According to the latest council report, there were a number of contracts that needed to be reviewed to see if they were in the best interest of the City and would aid development.

“Amongst these contracts there was Egodini Mall Terracotta Contract, Zesa Power Station Contract and the Parking Management TTI Contract,” read the report.

Councillors noted that Egodini Mall had taken too long to be completed and this had resulted in the congestion of the City.

“Zesa had failed to pay council’s royalties while there were lots of complaints on the TTI Parking contract by the motoring public, business community and residents,” read the report.