Bulawayo City Council unpacks Master Plan

Online Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council on Wednesday afternoon will be unpacking the recently gazetted city’s Master Plan to stakeholders.

This will be done at a meeting to be held at the Small City Hall.

The council has invited business organisations and ither6 stakeholders for the unpacking of the Master Plan.

Government approved the city’s Master Plan in April and it was gazetted in July.

A city’s Master Plan is defined as a land use and infrastructure plan that sets local goals, objectives and policies for community growth and/or redevelopment over the next 20 to 30 years.

It is sometimes referred to as a comprehensive plan, future land use plan, basic plan, general plan or other term.