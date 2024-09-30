Bulawayo City Council unveils US$309 million budget proposal for 2025: focus on service delivery, gender projects, & recreational facilities

Peter Matika, [email protected]

THE Bulawayo City Council has announced a proposed budget for 2025, set at US$309 million, aimed at enhancing service delivery, focusing on gender-specific projects, and revitalising the city’s recreational facilities.

The budget was presented by Councillor Mpumelelo Moyo last Friday at the council chambers. In his presentation, Moyo stated that the 2025 budget theme, “Consolidating Economic Transformation,” aligns with the City of Bulawayo’s growth strategy of renewal, stabilisation, and growth.

“Proposed activities will significantly contribute to achieving the city’s vision and mission, meeting the needs of our society. Feedback from the 2025 budget consultation meetings highlighted the need to improve water and health services, respond swiftly to sewer bursts, provide trafficable roads, enhance security through public solar streetlights, offer social amenities and facilities for the youth, improve road infrastructure to boost accessibility and economic growth, and restore order in the city,” said Moyo.

In his speech, Moyo acknowledged that Bulawayo faces a critical water challenge requiring urgent attention.

“The proposed budget aims to address some of the city’s water issues. Consequently, the 2025 budget proposals include suspending free water, with the needy and disadvantaged continuing to receive subsidies. Persistent low rainfall and dwindling water levels at the council’s supply dams have questioned the logic of offering free water during stringent water rationing and shedding,” he said.

He said there is an impending introduction of a water levy to fund the rehabilitation of water infrastructure. The proposed water levies are set at US$1 for domestic properties and US$10 for non-domestic properties.

Moyo also noted that for efficient service delivery, the council is considering a road levy to fund road rehabilitation.

“The proposal is for the fund to be ring-fenced, with a levy of US$1 for domestic properties and US$10 for non-domestic properties. Sixty-two percent of the consultative meetings opposed the removal of free water, while 62,5% supported the roads levy, and 65% favoured the water levy,” he said.

He stated that the 2025 budget will set the tone for Bulawayo’s aspirations over the next 12 months, guided by the council’s vision, the national vision, and NDS1.

“The 2025 budget will maintain the US$ tariffs at last year’s levels. Monthly bills will continue to be based on US dollar tariffs but converted to local currency at the time of billing. The proposed Revenue Budget for 2025 is US$226 999 924, and the proposed capital budget is US$81 692 717. The special water levy of US$1 for domestic and US$10 for non-domestic properties will be levied per property,” said Moyo.

He emphasised that the council is expected to deliver services in line with residents’ and stakeholders’ expectations.

“However, it is anticipated that the economy will need to be stable to achieve the goals and outcomes highlighted in this speech. Along the way, uBulawayo Omuhle should expect some challenges, as there is no reform without pain. I therefore commend this budget to the council and fellow residents and stakeholders of Bulawayo,” said Moyo.

He added that the council has allocated US$1 192 960 under this programme to conserve and green the city. Clr Moyo said US$119 680 will be spent on capital projects, while US$1 073 280 will be allocated to recurrent expenditure.

“Expenditure will go towards revitalising the council’s parks across the city, restoring Centenary Park to its former glory, and sinking boreholes to irrigate the parks,” he said.