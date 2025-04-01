Bulawayo City Council urged to expedite long-delayed market project

Rutendo Nyeve, Online Reporter

THE Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works Cde Albert Mavhunga has called on the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) to expedite the completion of the long-delayed Nkulumane Vegetable Market which is now 89 percent complete.

Cde Mavhunga said this on the sidelines of a tour of various devolution projects in the city on Tuesday.

He expressed concern over the four-year delay in finishing the market, which is expected to feature 384 stalls and 15 wholesale indoor bays equipped with cold rooms and a water purification plant.

“The Nkulumane Vegetable Market is a critical facility that will help decongest the city center and provide vendors with a safe and organised space to conduct their businesses

“What is worrying is the time it has taken to be opened for trading. I am expecting the council to ensure this project is fully operational in three months,” said Deputy Minister Mavhunga.

The market, once completed is expected to transform Bulawayo’s informal trading sector by offering vendors modern amenities while reducing street vending in the central business district.

The Deputy Minister said that the project aligns with the Government’s broader devolution agenda aimed at improving local infrastructure and economic opportunities.

