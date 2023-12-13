Bulawayo City Council warns of fraudsters swindling vendors ahead of Egodini Mall reopening

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has issued a warning about fraudsters who are reportedly deceiving vendors by falsely claiming responsibility for the allocation of vending bays at Egodini Mall, ahead of its scheduled reopening on Friday.

Terracotta Trading Private Limited (TTPL), a South African-based contractor, is in charge of the development of Egodini.

The redevelopment of Egodini is being carried out in phases, with Phase One including the construction of a taxi rank, trader’s stalls, public ablutions, workshops, a filling station, and storage facilities. Currently, work is underway on the taxi rank, vendor stalls, and toilets, and these facilities are expected to be commissioned.

According to Mr Thulani Moyo, the director of TTPL, Phase One will accommodate 1 100 informal trader stalls and a taxi rank with 110 bays, capable of serving over 30 000 public transport users per day, along with the associated social amenities. Starting this Friday, 400 informal traders are expected to move into the site.

However, before the reopening, BCC Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, expressed concern over individuals illegally registering informal traders and falsely claiming responsibility for designating vending bays.

Mr Dube emphasised that the allocation of vending bays at Egodini and any other designated informal trading space in the city is solely the responsibility of the city council.

Mr Dube further clarified that the process of allocating vending bays is purely administrative and involves no political involvement or interference. He stated that priority would be given to informal traders who were previously relocated from Egodini and are on the council’s registry, as well as those on the council’s waiting list.

Individuals outside of these categories will not be considered.

Mr Dube expressed gratitude for the public’s patience during the prolonged redevelopment of Phase One of the Egodini project, which has experienced significant delays. The delays have been a source of transport congestion and chaos caused by illegal vendors in the city center.

The BCC urges vendors and the public to be cautious and informed, emphasizing that any forms or allocation processes related to Egodini Mall vending bays being distributed by unauthorized individuals are not recognized or endorsed by the city council.