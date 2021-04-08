Bulawayo City FC to lease Crescent Sports Club

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

PREMIER Soccer League returnees Bulawayo City FC have taken over the running of Crescent Sports Club and intend to open offices, a training venue and sports bar to generate revenue.

Amakhosi, as City are known, will pay US$250 per month for the facility along Harare Road behind Hartsfield Rugby Ground, according to the latest city council meeting.

“The acting director of town planning recalled (March 1, 2021) that councilÂ (July 12, 2016) had resolved to lease out Phekiwe Beer Garden to Bulawayo City Football club for the establishment of a western area club house for an initial period of two years subject to review. The lease had since expired. Furthermore council (July 3, 2019) had resolved to reposses stand number 11828BT from Crescent Sports Club and that the sports club be tendered in the usual manner. â€œHowever, the department was in possession of two application letters to lease out stand number 11828BT (former Crescent Sports Club) and cease out Phekiwe Beer Garden lease from Bulawayo City Football Club,” read the latest council minutes.

“We have identified Crescent Sports Club as an ideal facility, conveniently located to meet our needs which are offices, training ground and income generating project through running a sports bar,” reads the application by Amakhosi.

The letter further stated that should the application succeed, the lease agreement for Phekiwe Beer Garden should be cancelled.

The council department had no objection to the application and recommended a monthly rental ofÂ US$250 or equivalent in Zimbabwe currency excluding VAT.

The lease shall be for an initial period of five years.