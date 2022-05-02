Bulawayo City part ways with coach Beefy

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO City have parted ways with head coach Philani “Beefy” Ncube on mutual consent, the club has revealed.

This comes after Beefy hinted to the media that he was considering his future at the club after a string of poor results.

“I am not putting myself under pressure. I have tried, but the results are not coming. I have 24 hours to make the decision and I have to consult my family,” Ncube said after his side lost 0-1 to Bulawayo Chiefs on Saturday.

Bulawayo City marketing and public relations officer Lovemore Dube confirmed Ncube’s departure.

“The club executive met in the morning with the coach and decided to disengage. He has been a loyal and committed member of the club and we will always be indebted to him for all the hard work he put in and he will always be part of the Bulawayo City family.

“We wish him the best in his next football job. In the meantime, Johannes Ngodzo and Mduduzi Mpofu will be in charge until further notice,” said Dube. – @innocentskizoe