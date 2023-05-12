Bulawayo clubs hold Golf Championships

Ricky Zililo

AT least 120 golfers from two Bulawayo clubs are expected to take to the greens to compete at the two-day Club Championships which starts tomorrow at the Bulawayo Country Club and Harry Allen Golf Club.

Bulawayo Golf Club held their championship last weekend which was won by Matthew Williams.

The Club Championships are a major highlight in the Zimbabwe Golf Association’s (ZGA) calendar, with this weekend reserved for the games across the country’s clubs.

Martin Chikwana, ZGA president said winners from the Club Championships will compete at the Champions of Champions tournament to be held later this year.

“The Club Championships are to determine who is the best golfer at each golf club across the country and the winner will hold the rights throughout the year. Later this year, as ZGA we’re going to organise the Champions of Champions. So, this weekend should be a hive of activity at most courses from Zambezi to Limpopo,” said Chikwana. Bulawayo Country Club captain Hazrine Hapazari said 70 golfers have registered to compete in the men and women’s tournament. Handicap one to 12 will compete in Division A, the championship, with Division B having handicap 13-18 while golfers with handicap 19 and above participating in Division C.

“We’re ready for the championships and the seniors have nothing to do with the handicap as it is for golfers above 55 years. We’ve got 70 entries, including reigning champion Barry Painting. The first tee is at 11am,” said Hapazari.

Painting should expect strong challenges from last year’s first runner-up Anthony Lubbe, Naison King, Sean Grant, Eric Makarimai and Murrey Osbourne.

Some of Bulawayo Country Club’s prizes are being sponsored by Cresta Hotels.

Meanwhile, Harry Allen Golf Club captain Jabulani Tshuma said there’s amazing excitement among participants.

Tshuma added that at least 30 participants have registered for the competition, including defending champion Mufaro Chivonivoni. Harry Allen Golf Club championship contenders include Chris Magosvongwe and Brian Sanangurai.

“We are looking forward to a weekend of some great golf at the championships. We’ve got above 30 entries so far and we expect more entries tomorrow (today) before the draw,” said Tshuma. The Harry Allen Golf Club captain said tee off is at 9am, with members chipping in with prizes.

