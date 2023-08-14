Bulawayo Commemorates Heroes Day

HUNDREDS of Bulawayo residents have converged at the Bulawayo Provincial Heroes Acre in Nkulumane for the commemorations of National Heroes Day.

The commemorations are held annually in August in honour of freedom fighters who liberated the country.

Today’s commemorations are held under the theme: “Remembering Our Heroes; Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo/ Ilizwe Lakhiwa Ngabanikazi Balo.”

Among those gathered here are families of some of the late liberation heroes, who have come to lay wreaths.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube is expected to lead the provincial commemorations and would read President Mnangagwa’s speech.

Today’s Heroes Day commemorations are held uniquely as two national heroes will be buried in the national shrine in Harare.

National heroes Cde Johannes Tomana and Brigadier General (Retired) Milton Siziba will be buried today at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

In Bulawayo, dignitaries including Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube have arrived.