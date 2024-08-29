  • Today Thu, 29 Aug 2024

Bulawayo Community Action Group launches drug awareness campaign at Cowdray Park Terminus

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]
BULAWAYO Community Action Group (BCAG) in collaboration with other key stakeholders is today holding a drug and substance abuse awareness campaign at Cowdray Park terminus in Ward 28.


Besides the drug and substance abuse awareness, BCAG, together with Government departments, Bulawayo Residents Association (Bura) and Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) as well as corporate partners, the event will cover HIV, crime prevention and Gender Based Violence issues.
“We are not relenting in our efforts to rid the city of the drug and substance abuse scourge hence today we are here in Cowdray Park, particularly at the terminus where we are told there is a niche market for drugs which are being supplied from mainly the low density suburbs of the city,” said BCAG chief coordinator Mr Sevino Ncube.
Mr Ncube said they were even shown the main suppliers, which also include a lady.
There is a sizeable crowd in attendance at the event.

