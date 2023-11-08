Bulawayo company EZulu Life spreads wings

Ezulu Life CEO, Mr Mpumelelo Ndiweni (left) signs an MoU with Bioventures Business Development director, Amr Ahmed Mohamed Elballat (right) while Dubai Chambers vice president Global Markets, Mr Salem Al Shamsi looks on.

Prosper Ndlovu, [email protected]

BULAWAYO’s multinational medical technology and nutraceutical company, Ezulu Life, continues to spread its wings globally and is set to benefit from the Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank)’s US$400 million funding earmarked to support the development of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in several African countries.

The company is setting up two pharmaceutical facilities – one in Southern Africa and another in East Africa out of a facility target of six.

The young company has registered phenomenal growth since its establishment in September 2019 and the subsequent launch of its flagship “Vital Breakfast” brand the following year in Bulawayo, which is now sold across Southern and East Africa.

Last week United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based bio-pharmaceutical company, Bioventure Healthcare signed a pharmaceutical technical and distributorship partnership agreement with Ezulu Life for Southern and East Africa regions.

The deal was signed during the Dubai Business Forum, which was hosted by the Dubai Chambers between 1 and 2 November.

AfreximBank signed the term sheet for the US$400 million “ARISE Integrate Industrial Platforms” (ARIISE) tranche in June this year in Accra, Ghana under a proposed US$1 billion global credit facility to support the development of industrial parks and SEZs) in Africa.

The intervention also seeks to avail funding to meet trade finance requirements for businesses and to finance capital expenditure in support of the expansion of operating industrial parks.

Youthful entrepreneur and Ezulu Life founder, Mr Mpumelelo Ndiweni, confirmed that his company was among the AfreximBank regional beneficiaries.

“ARIISE through their $400m facility is establishing SEZs in Africa and within those SEZs Ezulu shall be setting up Ezulu pharmaceutical facilities. The quantity of these is currently six but we are starting off with two one in Southern Africa and the other in East Africa,” he said.

“This phase of the rollouts will cover two facilities while our agreement with ARIISE gives us access to six potential sites.”

The Dubai Chambers has said the recent partnership agreement with Ezulu reinforces Bioventure Healthcare’s presence in Africa as it prepares to export its top products and brands to key markets on the continent.

“The company is aiming to expand its reach in Africa, enhance the UAE’s reputation for high-quality products, and increase trust and brand presence across the region,” reads the statement.

Similarly, Mr Ndiweni, said once their facilities were up, Bioventure Healthcare will also distribute Ezulu Life products in their markets.

With a market capitalisation of US$250-US$300 million, Bioventure Healthcare boasts a global distribution network and has an interest in investments aligned to life science and biotech solutions to promote innovation in healthcare to meet the needs of patients in the Middle East and Africa.

With a market capitalisation of about US$100 million, Ezulu Life’s business model is anchored on processing and retailing nutritional and medicinal foods.

While the company still has its roots in Bulawayo, Mr Ndiweni said they have strategically chosen Johannesburg, South Africa, as the headquarters given its positioning as the ‘gateway’ into Africa.

The growing consumer demand for healthy and nutritious food inspired Mr Ndiweni and his team to establish the nutritional company initially named Ezulu Foods before rebranding to Ezulu Life.

The nutraceutical company mainly produces cereal and healthy oil products under the “Vital Breakfast” brand, which is produced from Goodview Farm in Ntabazinduna, Umguza District in Matabeleland North province.

Ezulu supplies its range of cereal products such as instant porridge, cooked porridge, and garlic oil to more than 100 supermarkets in Southern Africa and is aiming at further growing its market share.

With a niche focus on providing affordable healthy food to consumers, Mr Ndiweni has said their vision was to spread healthful food brands into the rest of Africa.

EZulu Life, Ndiweni has been in business from a tender age, having been involved in numerous entrepreneurial attempts at home and mainly in South Africa.

As part of scaling up production, the company last year expressed interest in securing about 1 000ha of land along the Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project (MZWP) green belt from the Government to establish its vertical model for local and export processing.

The momentum build-up is partly focused on growing business with a desire to list on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) at some point while tapping into opportunities across the globe.

The company has expressed optimism that once it obtains the desired 1 000ha concession along the Zambezi greenbelt from the Government, it will be able to increase production volumes and export its products to the wider regional and international market.

Mr Ndiweni was born in Bulawayo and studied development finance at the University of Stellenbosch Business School at the Master’s level. He holds an undergraduate degree in Textile Technology from the National University of Science and Technology and has certificates in Business Viability Assessment and Private Equity from Business Skills South Africa and Gordon Institute of Business Studies respectively.