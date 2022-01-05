Bulawayo concert to kickstart Gweru group nationwide tour

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

A CAPELLA ensemble, Inspired Music has chosen the City of Kings and Queens to be the starting point of their nationwide tour which begins later this month.

Based in the City of Progress, Gweru, the 10-member all-male group will stage a show in Bulawayo on January 22.

Inspired Music director, Lionell Zifungo said the Bulawayo concert will feature a number of music groups from Bulawayo and Harare including VOP, Celestial Music, Pearly Gates and Example.

“The Bulawayo concert will mark the start of the mission. The tour is indeed promising. As we speak, we’re already working on the next station/city which will be revealed very soon. We’re looking forward to having a continuous tour around the country then God-willing, across borders.”

Dubbed “A New Year Concert” the show will be held at a venue yet to be announced.

Despite having performed at various places and cities, Inspired Music said they have a soft spot for Bulawayo.

“Bulawayo gave us the warmest of receptions and they made us one of their own. That is why we love Bulawayo. Their support is amazing.”

Zifungo further emphasised the need for collaborative efforts in the music business saying that is one of their goals in 2022.

“As Inspired Music, we’ve always believed in the diversity of ministry.

“We try to bring all ends together in one place meaning whenever we have programmes, we usually invite groups from different cities because it’s really an amazing experience having such diversity of music and also working together.

“After all, it contributes to the growth of the a capella industry at large,” said Zifungo. — @eMKlass_49