Bulawayo councillors grill management over watershedding

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

BULAWAYO Councillors have grilled the local authority’s management over why there is a stringent water shedding schedule when the city’s supply dams have water that is projected to last up to three years.

The projections are based on the assumption that no rain will fall during the period and consumption levels will be constant.

According to the latest council report, Mtshabezi Dam is the last dam projected to be depleted in March 2027. Insiza, Inyankuni are projected to run out of water in March 2026, Upper Ncema May 2024, Lower Ncema and Umzingwane in July 2023.

Bulawayo is on a 72-hour water shedding regime although some suburbs go for weeks without running tap water owing to erratic power supplies at treatment works. Sources at council said the city was likely to experience water shedding throughout the year to manage the available water in supply dams.

Councillors said looking at the dam depletion chart, the projections were far and they wanted clarity as to why Bulawayo is under such a tight water-shedding regime.

“Discussion ensued and (Ward 19) Councillor Christopher Dube raised concern on the continued shortage of water in high-lying areas which still did not receive water once water supplies were restored. He therefore requested that measures be put in place to provide water for the concerned areas.

(Councillor for Ward 20) Alderman Ernest Rafomoyo noted that the projected depletion dates for the dams were still far. He, therefore, sought clarity on why the City was currently experiencing massive water shedding which in some areas had lasted beyond a week. He further highlighted that despite water challenges that the city was facing, the Committee should explore the various strategies that would solve these challenges and secure future water supplies,” read the report.

According to the report, Councillors want to tour the dams and see the levels for themselves.

“The Chairperson (Councillor Sikhulile Moyo) was of the view that the Committee and other stakeholders should tour the dams to assess dam levels and other challenges faced. Thereafter a detailed report on the water situation is made to the residents. She concurred with Councillor Christopher Dube that urgent measures be put in place to supply water to high-lying areas,” read the report.

In response, the Acting Principal Engineer explained that Council was implementing strategies that were aligned to the water master plan to solve water challenges.

“These included ensuring good and adequate pumping capacity which was still ongoing, water sources augmentation and water conservation strategies. He further stated that Council had faltered in observing the 72-hour shedding schedule due to intense Zesa load shedding,” read the report.

“Daily restoration strategies were dependent on reservoir levels as they had few hours to pump and treat water due to power cuts. Efforts would be made to avail bowsers for high-lying areas which still did not receive water.”