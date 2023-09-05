Bulawayo councillors swearing-in tomorrow

Nqobile Tshili,[email protected]

THE elected Bulawayo councillors will be sworn in on Wednesday (tomorrow) to mark the commencement of their official duties.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to start at 9 AM in the council chambers and Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube is expected to preside over proceedings.

After taking their oath of office, the councillors can then caucus to set a date to choose a mayor and deputy mayor for the city.

Bulawayo has 29 council wards and the Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) won all the seats.

The councillors were elected during the harmonised elections held last month on August 23.

BCC corporate communications officer Ms Bongiwe Ngwenya confirmed the development.

“The swearing-in of the recently elected City of Bulawayo councillors will be held on Wednesday, 6 September 2023 at 9 AM hours in the Council Chamber, City Hall Municipal Building,” said Ms Ngwenya.

The media has been invited to cover the swearing-in ceremony.

[email protected]