Bulawayo councillors to elect deputy mayor

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

BULAWAYO councillors will this afternoon hold a special council meeting to elect a new deputy mayor for the city.

The councillors will elect a deputy mayor to replace Mr Donaldson Mabutho, whom the Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) recalled from the council after he ceased being a member of the party.

Mr Mabutho was recalled together with eight other councillors, prompting by-elections set for December 9.

Bulawayo City Council corporate communications officer Ms Bongiwe Ngwenya confirmed the sitting of the council’s special committee.

“You are cordially invited to the City of Bulawayo Special Council Meeting to consider the election of the Deputy Mayor for the remainder of the 2023 – 2028 Municipal Years on Tuesday, 21 November 2023 at 14:30 hours in the Council Chamber, City Hall. You are requested to be seated by 14:20 at the latest,” reads the council invitation.

