Bulawayo couple caught on CCTV shoplifting

Trish Mukwazo, [email protected]

A COUPLE from Bulawayo has been sentenced to perform six weeks of community service after being caught on CCTV stealing from a local supermarket.

Oscar Maveza (44) and his wife, Nora Chinhori (32), both from Njube suburb, were found guilty of stealing 49 drinking chocolates worth US$187 from Khumz Investment Supermarket in Mpopoma suburb on different occasions.

Western Commonage magistrate, Ms Skhethile Moyo convicted Maveza and Chinhori of theft (shoplifting) in violation of section 113(1) of the Criminal Law (Reform and Codification) Act.

They were each sentenced to perform six weeks of community service at Mpopoma High School and Insukamini High School. In addition to the community service, they were each sentenced to six months imprisonment, which was wholly suspended for five years on condition that they do not commit a similar offence during that period.

The prosecutor, Mr Tafara Dzimbanete told the court that between August 4 and 7, Maveza and Chinhori visited Khumz Investment Supermarket under the pretence of shopping for groceries. While inside the store, the couple stole drinking chocolates that were displayed on the shelves.

“Maveza took the items from the shelves and hid them under his clothes, while Chinhori shielded him before they walked out of the shop unnoticed,” said Mr Dzimbanete.

The couple managed to steal the goods on four different occasions. However, they were eventually caught when they returned to the supermarket and were positively identified by a security guard, who had been alerted after their images were captured on CCTV cameras.

According to court records, the shop was prejudiced of goods worth US$187, and none of the stolen items were recovered.

Maveza will serve his community service at Mpopoma High School, while Chinhori will serve hers at Insukamini High School.