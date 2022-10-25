Bulawayo creatives shine at Craft Festival

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

CREATIVES from Bulawayo, Simz Masuku, Irvin Mqwayi Mandirawe, Loveness Ncube and Sibusisiwe Mpofu exhibited artistic prowess at the recently-held Creative Reproductive health Arts For Transformation (Craft) Festival that was held last weekend at the Harare Gardens.

The quartet represented Bulawayo in the 36-man competition divided into different disciplines including drama, music, poetry, and public speaking.

The festival, a brainchild of a charitable organisation, SAYWHAT sought to identify and nurture up-and-coming creatives who are taking it upon themselves to be change-makers in society with regard to sexual health, teenage pregnancies, and substance abuse among other ills.

It ran under the theme “Amplifying Young People’s Voices on Sexual Reproductive Health and Gender Based-Violence through Art.”

In the drama category, Irvin Mqwayi Mandirawe, Loveness Ncube and Sibusisiwe Mpofu came up trumps, delivering a polished performance worthy of a podium finish.

Up-and-coming actor Irvin Mqwayi Mandirawe also known as Umqwayi weNkosi said the trip to Harare was an eye-opener for them.

“Travelling to Harare for the competition taught us a lot of things. We learnt that with hard work, we can achieve anything and we’re glad that we represented Bulawayo and came up with the win,” he said.

The Lupane State University final-year students have been collectively active in the acting scene since 2019 when they met at school. In Harare, they showcased a play titled, “Jacob’s funeral” which was about gender-based violence as well as the importance of family planning.

For their exploits, they were rewarded with certificates and grocery hampers.

On the music front, Simz Masuku did not win the competition, but networked with fellow creatives and is set for a collaboration with a Harare wheel spinner. He said contact with the DJ has been made and the groundwork for collaboration has been laid out.

“In Harare, I met DJ Mic Sprinter and we’re going to be working on a project soon that will see a different IsiNdebele-ChiShona connection meant to eliminate looking down on each other on tribal grounds. We’re still working on how best to go about it,” said Masuku.

Masuku is behind the hit song, Settimo Cielo which has been smashing radio chart shows recently. It is a collaborative work with up-and-coming guitarist Reilo Viekk. – @eMKlass_49