Bulawayo creatives stamp authority in Plumtree

Mthabisi Tshuma recently in Plumtree

THEY came, saw and conquered.

Filled with a jovial and party mood, Bulawayo creatives, largely females, came out to spice up club DJ, Crazy Dee (real name Duduzile Gasela)’s 35th birthday celebrations that were held in Plumtree town at Chicken King on Saturday night.

The birthday bash saw a host of female artistes, who include, hip-hop princess Noluntu J, Novuyo Seagirl, Boocie, LaDee and Gumdrop, taking to the stage. Female DJs Kapitol C and Skhanda also took turns on the decks.

From as early as 8pm people had started to throng the venue for what they described as a “turn of patriarchy dominance” in the creative industry.

From when DJs Kapitol C and Skhanda started to turn the tables, the dancefloor was ablaze every minute with the audience largely youths having a good time.

Pint sized Novuyo Seagirl and LaDee did not disappoint as they gave an energetic top drawer act with the single Imbokodo and likewise they proved their prowess and large fanbase.

Songstress Qeqe made an appearance in the VIP section to support her fellow creatives and as a renowned artiste, her fans took turns to mingle with her.

One of the most notable performances came from Boocy with her duo dance crew that was energetic and churned out the “latest” trending dances which many revellers tried to copy throughout the show.

The set by the birthday girl was out of the world as she dropped hit tracks mostly by South Africa’s Busisiwa whom many align her as her lookalike.

Security details had a torrid time controlling dozens of people who time to time jumped on stage to showcase their dances.

The show ended in the wee hours of the morning leaving the formerly turned white elephant of Chicken King a go-to area every weekend.

Nonetheless, the Bulawayo creatives stamped their authority in Plumtree town and it might be a good strategy to grow their fan service to hold shows in the border town.

