Bulawayo dance duo off to SA to showcase Zim talent at Ultimate Battle RivalSkool Africa

Shingai Dhlamini

[email protected]

Bulawayo’s dynamic dance duo, Unofficial Prince (Prince Chibansha) and Uncle Stunna (Manubukhosi Prince Masinge), are gearing up to travel to Johannesburg, South Africa tomorrow to represent Zimbabwe at the Ultimate Battle RivalSkool Africa dance competition. The dance-off finals will take place on Friday.

Unofficial Prince will be accompanied by his dance crew, No Name, for the competition. This exciting opportunity is made possible thanks to the full sponsorship provided by Alliance Française de Bulawayo, a Franco-Zimbabwean non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting the French language and cultural diversity in the city. Alliance Française de Bulawayo has been instrumental in supporting the duo’s journey.

Unofficial Prince and Uncle Stunna have been preparing hard for this major competition, which will showcase some of the best dance talents from across Africa.

In a statement, Unofficial Prince expressed his excitement for the upcoming competition.

“We are thrilled to represent Zimbabwe at the Ultimate Battle RivalSkool Africa. This is a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase our skills and connect with other talented dancers from across the continent. We are grateful to Alliance Française de Bulawayo for their generous support and are eager to make the most of this experience.”The Ultimate Battle RivalSkool Africa is a dance event that brings together exceptional dance crews and performers from various African countries. It offers a platform for dancers to compete, collaborate, and celebrate their passion for dance.

Previously hosted in Harare, organisers recognised the abundant talent in Bulawayo and its surrounding areas, prompting them to bring the competition to the City of Kings and Queens. Remarkably, both dancers selected from the 26 contestants shortlisted for the local finals, hailed from Bulawayo.

The participation of this Bulawayo duo in the event represents a significant milestone for the local dance community and aims to highlight Zimbabwean talent on an international stage.