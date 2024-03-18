Bulawayo dance queens return to the spotlight

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

The acclaimed Bulawayo stage queens, Whin Quins, after a hiatus, are making a triumphant return, promising fans an electrifying comeback with a slew of exciting activities, hinting at upcoming projects.

Noereen Moria and Queen Tasha have reunited as a dynamic duo, reviving their presence in the music scene. Their journey began in 2017, culminating in a 2018 award for Best Changamire Dance, fuelling their determination to persevere. From club performances to birthday parties, the duo now eyes wedding performances and more.

“We have major events lined up, soon to be announced on social media. I’ve collaborated with Tasha on a single, and my debut album is in the works,” reveals Noereen.

While Queen Tasha took time off to care for her newborn, Noereen continued to grace stages alongside industry giants like Blaqdiamond and Winky D. Reflecting on her growth, she shared, “Sharing the stage with idols I once admired solely on television is a milestone. I’ve learned and evolved immensely.”

Acknowledging the challenges of a male-dominated industry, both queens draw strength from their dedicated fan base.

“The support from fans fuels my passion,” says Noereen, while Queen Tasha promises grander projects as a token of appreciation to their followers.

As they gear up for new endeavours, the duo plans to empower young female talents, urging support from the public and encouraging aspiring women in the arts to pursue their dreams.

“Watch this space! We’re back and ready to shake things up. To all women in the industry, stay resilient, follow your passions, and believe in your dreams,” concludes Noereen.