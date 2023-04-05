Bulawayo dancer Blinko shines in Harare

Millicent Andile Dube, Showbiz Reporter

South Africa-based dancer, Blinko walked away with US$250 and a gold medal in a knockout 1vs1 format at the recently held Allstyles Freestyle Dance Championship in Harare.

The dance competition is a platform where dancers get to compete for a prize in various dance styles.

The second edition had 57 entries, seven of them female. Out of the 57, 26 were shortlisted for the final which was held this past Saturday. Out of the 26 participants drawn from different parts of the country, two shared the spotlight with Shaddy Stiffler from Harare making the second position. Clyve Chinhungwa aka Slick tt dancer from Gweru was number three. All the winners received cash prizes to complement their medals.

The Allstyles Freestyle Dance Championship competitions have been running for two years with this having been the second edition. The first installment was held in September last year and Shadreck Moyo aka Shaddy Stiffler won.

Born Methembe Walter Ndlovu, Blinko who hails from Bulawayo obtained a Bachelor of Arts Honours in Drama and Film studies at the University of Pretoria in South Africa. He worked with various dance companies as a choreographer and dancer. Currently, he is under Rouge Music Entertainment in Johannesburg, South Africa.

“Dance for me is freedom. I put my all into my talent to always ensure that I’m outstanding. Dance is also an art that I mastered to tell a story and I feel good when doing it. So everything becomes magical when you’re doing something that you’re passionate about,” said Blinko.

He shared plans to bring some of his work to Bulawayo and create a space where dancers in the city can come together and build an empire.

“This will give them more exposure as they’ll get to see what other dancers are doing to keep up with the trends.” – @millieythandile.